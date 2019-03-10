Z. Joyce Henry, 87, of Columbia passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019 at her home.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Memorial Funeral Home. Interment will be in Little Bonne Femme Cemetery.

She was born on Feb. 12, 1932 in Boone County, the daughter of Charles and Myrtie (Smith) Redman, both of whom preceded her in death. She was married on Dec. 10, 1948 in Boone County to Hugh Russell Henry, who preceded her in death on Oct. 16, 2005.

Joyce was a seamstress at the Arsell Garment Factory and later worked for State Farm Insurance for over 34 years. She enjoyed sewing, going to the boat, mowing the lawn, and dancing at Good Time Country and later at the Senior Center. She most of all loved spending time with her grandkids and family. After she retired from State Farm, she took horseback riding lessons and rode her favorite horse, Rosa. She also spent time line dancing and caring for her husband, Russell.

She is survived by: her children, Becky Benedict of Boone County, Bud (Kathy) Henry of Higbee; grandchildren, Shannon Benedict, Chad (Sheela) Henry, Shaun (Tonya) Henry, and Bobbi (Michelle) Benedict, Corey (Nikki) Gibson and Christina (Robbie) Hulett; 13 great- and great-great-grandchildren; and one sister, Vi (Don) Purdy. She was preceded in death by one grandson, Kenny Benedict; three brothers and three sisters.

Memorials may be given to Little Bonne Femme Baptist Church.

Condolences may be left online for the family at www.memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com.