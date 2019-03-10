Aaron Micheal Brantley, 41, of Columbia went missing on Feb. 8, 2019 and was found Thursday, March 7, 2019.

Celebration of life services will be Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 8:00 p.m. at Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with a brief memorial service to follow.

Aaron was born Sept. 27, 1977, in Lexington to Carl and Connie (Blackwell) Brantley. He graduated from Odessa R-7 high school. Aaron attended the Colorado Institute of Art in Denver. He was a journeyman painter through the Kansas City Local, but his true passion was decorative finishing and painting murals. On April 2, 2011, he married Becky Meyer in Laurie. Together they owned Heartland Finishes in Columbia for eight years and also owned Incredible Colors Painting and Finishes in Columbia for one year.

Aaron loved doing outdoor activities with his family, spending time with friends, singing and playing guitar and swing dancing with Becky. He taught himself how to play the piano and guitar.

Survivors include his wife, Becky Brantley of Columbia; three children, Mahala Meyer of Columbia, Andromeda Woehr-Brantley of Arvada, CO and Aiden Brantley of Columbia; parents, Carl and Connie Brantley of Laurie; brother, Sean Brantley of Tipton; aunt, Barbara Stevenin and nephew, Ian Stevenin, both of Kansas City.

He was preceded in death by grandparents, Cissie Rogers, Thelma Jantzen; great-grandmother, Leora Belew; aunt, Geraldine Gann; uncle, James Blackwell; and father-in-law, Gene Meyer.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the family, c/o Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel, 1610 N. Garth Ave., Columbia, MO 65202.

