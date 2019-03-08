Larry Michael Clayton, 66, of Mexico, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at SSM St. Mary’s Hospital-Audrain.

A Celebration of Life will be on Saturday, March 16, from 2-5 p.m. at the Mexico VFW with military honors at 2 p.m.

Larry was born on September 18, 1952 in Mexico, the son of James Doyle and Evelyn Jenette (Dennis) Clayton. On January 23, 1975 in Fayette, he married Joyce Kay Dean.

Larry was a 1970 graduate of Mexico High School and a veteran of the U.S. Marines, serving during the Vietnam Era. He had owned Cliff’s Place in Mexico and traveled with his wife selling coupon books. Mr. Clayton enjoyed his walks, the outdoors, playing with animals and drinking a Bud Light with his family and friends.

Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Joyce Clayton of Mexico; three children, Wendy (Nathan) Stodghill of Texas, Chris (Malika) Clayton of Columbia and Michael (Lisa) Clayton of Las Vegas; four grandchildren, Mikah (Jessica) Wilkerson, Alyssa Stodghill, Darin Clayton and Anthony Clayton; two great-grandchildren, Peyton and Jonah; and one brother, Jim (Judy) Clayton of Clark.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Jack and Jerry Clayton.

Memorial donations may be made to the Audrain Humane Society, c/o Arnold Funeral Home, 425 S. Jefferson, Mexico, MO 65265.

Online condolences may be left at www.arnoldfh.com