Kevin Charles Harris, 53, of Mexico, passed away peacefully February 15th at 9:34 a.m. at home with family surrounding him.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 23rd at 10:00 a.m. at the First United Pentecostal Church in Mexico. Visitation is Friday evening from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Arnold Funeral Home.

Kevin was born in Mexico on September 3, 1965 to Robert H. and Bonnie S. Harris. Kevin married the love of his life, Teresa K. Blackwell on November 28th, 1993 in Mexico. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.

Kevin was a long-time employee at Mexico Plastics, working from 1983 until 2015.

Kevin was proceeded in death by his mother Bonnie S. Deimeke, his father Robert H. Harris, and one grandson Hayden A. Cruz Harris.

He is survived by his wife; Teresa K. Harris; two daughters, Katlyn M. Koons and husband James Koons of Mexico, and Taylor R. Allen and wife Kayla D. Allen of Mexico; two step-children, Joshua A. Blackwell of Joplin and Jessica M. Blackwell of Mexico; one brother Philip D. Harris of Mexico; 6 grandchildren and 4 step-grandchildren all of Mexico; two nephews; Robert F. Harris of Columbia, and Joshua R. Harris of Camdenton, MO.

Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society

