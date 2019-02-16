Ronald L. Gross, 63, known to friends as "Ron," passed away peacefully at his home in Columbia, on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019.

A Memorial get together is yet to be determined, but you may contact Mark Benthall about the event at larmak22@gmail.com.

Ron was born on Oct. 18, 1955 in Albuquerque, NM, but spent most of his childhood a native of Louisville, KY. Ron attended Country Day High School in Kentucky then onto the University of Kentucky, where he graduated early with a degree in business, 1976.

Ron went onto start his business career as an Entrepreneur. For several years Ron ran a successful student phone and business directory service with many universities around the Midwest. From there opened a popular bar - restaurant in Clayton, that still remains in existence there today. While in Clayton, Ron also worked as an Institutional Stock Advisor for Merrill Lynch and Pauli and Sons for the next 20 years.

Ron served on the boards of numerous organizations, including the Ram’s Michael Jones Foundation as well as at Katerva.Org, a sustainable energy awards nonprofit promoting clean energy projects around the Globe.

He is survived by his ex-wife, Chikki Kransberg; son, Stuart Gross; daughter, Blair Gross; and sister, Cynthia Davis.

Memorial donations are not requested or necessary at this time.

Arrangements by Columbia Cremation Care Center.