Michael Charles Love, 68, departed on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 at the South Hampton Place where he was on Hospice. His sister Lily and brother-in-law Isaac were at his bedside when he took his last breath.

Friends will be received 10:00-11:00 a.m. Monday, Feb. 18, at Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Curtis Denney officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Michael was born June 3, 1950 to Calvin and Ardella Love in Muskogee, OK. He was the eldest of four and loved his siblings, Lily, Curtis and Calvin Jr. who died at childbirth. At the age of 12, Michael's family located to Omaha, NE. When the family located to Omaha, they joined the Sharon Seventh Day Adventist Church. Michael was educated at Mayfield Seventh Adventist School along with the Omaha Public School System.

He worked for the Omaha Housing Authority in Maintenance for over 10 years prior to his retirement. After Michael retired he soon relocated to Columbia, to be near his mother and sister. He had a lawn service business and loved doing landscaping up until his health failed him. Michael enjoyed watching movies and had quite the collection. He had a special friendship with Silvia Wyatt and her family. As Michael stopped by their house to visit, Silvia and her family would show Michael the love of Christ; he would receive “Lifting Up Jesus” Bible Studies, food to eat, words of encouragement and Prayer.

He is proceeded in death by his parents, Calvin Love and Ardella Boykin; and brother, Calvin Love Jr.

Michael Charles Love is survived by daughter, Tara Adams Lamb (Timothy); son, Michael Love; grandchildren, Tavon, Jacqueline, Timothy Jr, Antonio, Javacia, Timara; 14 great-grandchildren; sister, Lily (Isaac) Smith; brother, Curtis (Sheila) Love; a host of nephews, nieces and other family members and friends.

