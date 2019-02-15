Eunice Lucille Neitzert, 94, of Columbia, passed away on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019.

Funeral Services will be Saturday, Feb. 16, at 10:00 a.m. at Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until time for the service. Burial will follow at Syracuse Cemetery, Syracuse, MO.

Eunice was born Jan. 21, 1925, in Otterville to Samuel and Stella Williams Homan and they preceded her in death. On August 10, 1948, she married George H. Neitzert and he preceded her in death on Dec. 1, 1990 after being happily married for 42 years. She loved vegetable and flower gardening and spent a lot of time and hard work doing both in the spring and summer. Eunice also loved to piece fabric to make quilts and took great pride in the finished quilt. But her greatest love was that of her family and especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church and enjoyed going to church and making friends.

Survivors include two children, Marvin Neitzert (Janice) and Margaret Marshall (A.J.) both of Columbia; three sisters, Ilene Leaton of Sedalia, Mildred Stahl (Allen) of Syracuse and Meleta Brodersen (Charles) of Otterville; five grandchildren, Jay Marshall (Kristen), Andy Neitzert (Sara), Becky Hatfield (Justin), Carl Neitzert (Alyssa) and Lia Neitzert; six great-grandchildren, Emma, Lilly, Ellie, James, Ethan and Allie.

She was also preceded in death by four brothers, Leroy, Earl, Nolan and Homer.

