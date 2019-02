Robert E. “Bob” Smith, 86, of Moberly, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Monday, Feb. 11, 2019.

Visitation which will be Wednesday, Feb. 20, 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the Cater Funeral Home. Services honoring and celebrating Bob’s life will be Thursday, Feb. 21, 10:30 a.m. at the Cater Funeral Home Chapel. Burial, military honors and committal prayers will follow in the Memorial Park Cemetery.

