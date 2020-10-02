A Columbia man was arrested Thursday after an investigation of complaints from Facebook that an account traced to Boone County was posting images of children engaged in sex.

Bill Junior Knowles II, 34, was being held Friday in the Boone County Jail with bail set at $50,000, cash only. He was arrested by the Boone County Sheriff’s Department after an investigation by the department’s Cyber Crimes Task Force.

Knowles is charged with first-degree promoting child pornography and possession of child pornography by having 20 or more images.

The complaint from Facebook, relayed through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on Aug. 25, reported that 21 images were uploaded and sent to another user on July 17, according to a probable cause statement filed by Detective Andy Evans.

After obtaining a court order, Facebook identified Knowles as the owner of the account and further review of his use showed the images initially identified as child pornography plus an additional 32 still and moving pictures involving sex with children.

Data recovered from the images allowed detectives to determine from Charter Communications that the internet address of the user was Knowles’ apartment on East Circle Drive.

Knowles was arrested at his place of employment, where electronic items were seized from him and additional devices were seized during a search of his home, a release from the sheriff’s department stated.