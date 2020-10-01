Patrons who were at Lucky’s Last Resort from 3-8 p.m. Sept. 26 are being asked to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 by the Randolph County Health Department.

During a contact tracing process by the department, it determined a positive patient was at the restaurant on that date.

Those with concerns should contact the health department by calling 660-263-6643.

The department continues to remind residents to social distance, wear a mask in public, practice good hygiene and stay home if one is sick.

Those who experience COVID-19 symptoms should contact their health care provider.