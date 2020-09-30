



Report as of Monday

Cooper County Sheriff’s Office

ARRESTS

Michael R Benedict, 35, Marceline. Failure to appear on original charges of owner operating a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility and failure to wear seat belt. Cash-only $210 bond. He posted bond and was released.

Fabrice T Hutchinson, 41, Columbia. Failure to Appear on the original charge of driving while license revoked/suspended — 2nd or 3rd Offense. Cash-only $300 bond. He could not post bond and remains in custody at the Cooper County Detention Center.

Boonville Police Department

ARRESTS

Dustin Edward Talbott, 36, Kansas City. Cooper County Warrant for driving while revoked, failure to register motor vehicle, failure to provide proof of insurance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $2,500 cash or surety.

Amanda Jo Creason, 30, Fayette. Howard County Warrant for traffic offense. Taken to CCDC on a $50 cash-only bond.

Jeffrey Alan Summers, 42, Boonville. Cooper County Warrant for peace disturbance and fourth-degree assault. Bond set at $1,000 cash only.

Derrick Sleet Jr., 38, Columbia. Probation and parole warrant for possession of a controlled substance/marijuana. Taken to CCDC. No bond.

Kyle Taylor Moore, 24, Columbia. Driving while license revoked. Taken to CCDC. Bond set at $4,000 cash or surety.

James Enden Pipes, 49, Franklin. Driving while license suspended. Taken to CCDC for a print and release.