



The Boonville Police Department is warning business owners about counterfeit money being used at local businesses.

Suspects are two black males who generally make small purchases and receive cash back, according to a department news release. They recently were seen at the Hardee’s on West Ashley Road.

All counterfeit money so far has been $50 bills with different serial numbers, and appear to be well produced, the release noted. The department has received four reports, so far.

The department is asking business owners to check all $50 bills they receive. If subjects matching the description enter a store and attempt to use one of the bills, the police department should be called immediately at 911 or 660-882-2727, the release stated.