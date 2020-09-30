



The Cooper County Public Health Center on Tuesday announced it will reduce when it provides public reports on COVID-19 numbers in the county.

The center is ending its reporting of national COVID case reports, the notice stated. It also now will provide case number and school boundary reports on a weekly, rather than daily basis.

The change in reporting frequency is due to an increased workload for health center staff responding to COVID-19, the notice stated.

Daily updates still will be provided through the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services for county data, and the Johns Hopkins University dashboard for national data.

Eleven new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the county Tuesday bringing the county’s to date total to 457. Of those, 63 cases still are active. Of the reported cases, 136 were at the Boonville Correctional Center and 323 were among Cooper County residents. There have been three deaths.

A majority of cases are from community transmission, meaning residents do not know when or how they were exposed. To date, only 11 are travel-related. Twenty cases were found in nursing homes or assisted-living facilities. Four Cooper County residents who tested positive out of state were requested to quarantine in place by the health center.

School district boundary reporting is not necessarily students or employees, but is representative of all residents. The health department reported cumulative case numbers since Sept. 1 on Monday. So, this is a total case number since the Sept. 1 tally started in these districts.

There are six cases in the Blackwater district, 72 in Boonville, nine in Bunceton, 14 in Pilot Grove, seven in Prairie Home, 18 in Otterville and 11 where a person may live in Cooper County, but the school district is from a neighboring county.