The University of Missouri Police Department arrested a man who was reported in campus alerts as a threatening person with a knife near campus.

Nicholas Walters, 34, of Columbia, was arrested about 3 a.m. Thursday on suspicion of unlawful use of a weapon, fourt-degree assault, felony resistin arrest and trespassing. No charges had been filed by press time.

The first MU Alert issued at 2:30 a.m. warned about the knife and said the suspect was near the intersection of College Avenue and Anthony Street, about a block and a half from campus.

"Evacuate and stay away from area," the alert stated.

Later alerts gave a more complete description and repeated his location. Walters was arrested several blocks away, near the intersection of Ripley Street and Pratt Avenue in the Benton-Stephens neighborhood.