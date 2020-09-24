Several local organizations are partnering with the Columbia-Boone County Public Health and Human Services Department this October and November to promote healthy living with a focus on arthritis through the "Walk With Ease" initiative.

Residents can register online by Sunday for the six week walking program set for Oct. 4 through Nov. 14, according to a joint news release. University of Missouri Extension, Catholic Charities, Missouri Regional Arthritis Centers, the city, Boone County and Live Well By Faith are sponsors of the event which promotes walking, tracking exercise and Zoom interaction with trainers to discuss physical activity.

Registration is available online at bit.ly/2Zkwo5R or by calling Robin Gammon at 660-882-5661. The initiative aims to foster healthy communities through an evidence-based Missouri Arthritis and Osteoporosis Program, according to the release. A flyer and full details are available at cccnmo.diojeffcity.org/walk-with-ease.