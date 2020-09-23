By Austin Huguelet Springfield News-Leader

Wednesday

Sep 23, 2020 at 1:36 PM


Missouri first lady Teresa Parson has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, a spokeswoman for the governor's office said Wednesday.


The result came from a rapid test, communications director Kelli Jones said, which isn't always accurate.


A follow-up test with more accurate technology is set to come back later this afternoon.


Jones said Parson presented mild symptoms — "a sniffly nose and a little cough" — and took a test to be safe.


Gov. Mike Parson is also being tested, though Jones said he feels fine and has not shown any symptoms.


Teresa Parson has been a highly visible presence alongside the governor at public events, where he regularly introduces her to applause.


She recently accompanied the governor to a Greene County Republican Party barbecue over the weekend and to the first day of the Payne's Valley Cup on Tuesday, where Tiger Woods and others inaugurated a course near Branson honoring Springfield native Payne Stewart.


ahuguelet@news-leader.com


417-403-8096