Langdon Area High School announced via a Facebook post written by Langdon Area School District superintendent Daren Christianson Monday that positive cases of COVID-19 had been reported in its elementary and middle school buildings. In response, the school is postponing volleyball and junior high football events for the next two weeks.

The most recent upcoming events include L/E/M volleyball versus Benson County, which was supposed to happen Tuesday night at Langdon, and junior high football versus Grafton, which was scheduled for Monday in Langdon. Langdon athletic director Ethan Askvig said junior high football and volleyball are the only programs that will be effected by postponement.

Games and events for the next two weeks for L/E/M varsity volleyball include Tuesday's match against Benson County, an Oct. 3 matchup against No. 1 Thompson and a Oct. 6 matchup against Rolla. L/E/M was scheduled to play in a tournament in Minot from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26 where they were scheduled to play Our Redeemers and Linton-H/M/B.

The Oct. 6 matchup against Rolla falls a day after the two week period, so it is unknown if that game falls under the postponements. Langdon was scheduled to host all three of those games.

Outside of varsity volleyball, Langdon junior high was scheduled to play Dunseith at Dunseith Thursday. L/E/M JV also had a tournament scheduled for this weekend in Langdon. L/E/M B,C and junior high teams were scheduled to be at Four Winds on Sept. 29.

For junior high football, L/E/M was scheduled to play Park River at Langdon on Sept. 28. Askvig said the cancellations are due to COVID related issues.

In the Facebook post, Christianson added that contact tracing is currently ongoing. Parents/guardians will receive notification if their child is identified as a close contact. Specific health information about the case will not be publicly available through Langdon schools.

L/E/M is the third athletic program in less than a week to postpone athletic activities as Devils Lake High School and Nelson County (a co-op of Lakota High School and Dakota Prairie High School) suspended volleyball events after cases were reported within each program.

