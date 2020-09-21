Missouri politicians joined millions of people reacting to the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday, offering condolences and expressions of admiration as well as anticipation of the fight to replace the liberal icon.

Here's a rundown of several statements issued in the 24 hours after her death was announced.

U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley

Hawley, one of 100 U.S. senators who could vote on President Trump’s nominee to replace Ginsburg and presumably give a court a 6-3 conservative lean, offered condolences to Ginsburg's family from himself and his wife Erin Friday night.

"May Justice Ginsburg rest in peace," he wrote on Twitter.

The next morning, he made clear what he expects for her replacement, noting he has vowed to oppose any nominee who doesn't believe Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that established a constitutional right to abortion, was wrongly decided.

"I stand by that commitment, and I call on my fellow Republican senators to take the same stand," he wrote.

Gov. Mike Parson

Parson, another Republican, tweeted a statement Saturday morning offering condolences and applauding Ginsburg for upholding her position with "strength and resilience, as well as with integrity and grace."

"Justice Ginsburg was a dedicated public servant and guardian of the American Dream," he added. "(First Lady Teresa Parson and I) are praying peace upon her family for this time."

U.S. Rep. Lacy Clay and Cori Bush

Clay, a Democrat whose district includes the city of St. Louis and some of its inner suburbs, called Ginsburg a "woman of valor who advanced freedom for every American" and said her death was "an unimaginable loss."

"My deepest condolences to her family," he wrote on Twitter Friday night. "May her memory be a blessing."

Clay also tweeted that the GOP-controlled Senate should refrain from voting to confirm a replacement until after the presidential election, pointing out that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., blocked President Obama's nominee in 2016 because it was an election year.

(McConnell has said he was adhering to a rule that only applies when the White House and the Senate are controlled by different parties, which is not the case right now.)

Cori Bush, a nurse and activist who unseated Clay in the August Democratic primary and is now the favorite to replace him, also praised the late justice.

"#RIPRuthBaderGinsburg your work and legacy will be remembered," she tweeted Friday night.

U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner and State Sen. Jill Schupp

Wagner, a Republican from the St. Louis suburbs, expressed condolences and called Ginsburgh "an inspiration, especially for millions of women and girls in America" in a statement posted to Twitter.

Ginsburg was only the second woman appointed to the high court and was renowned for her work on women's rights as an attorney and a justice.

"She was bold, courageous, and she inspired our nation as she broke barriers," Wagner continued. "While we may have disagreed on many issues, I know Justice Ginsburg always had the soul of America embedded in all she did."

State Sen. Jill Schupp, a Democrat looking to unseat Wagner this fall, also praised the justice in a tweet noting their shared Jewish faith.

"As we celebrate Rosh Hashanah & pray for peace, health & joy in the New Year, we are profoundly saddened by the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, of blessed memory," she wrote. "Sharing gratitude for the life she lived, the intellect & spirit she possessed & her work for social justice."

U.S. Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer

Luetkemeyer, a Republican representing an area stretching from St. Louis County to Jefferson City and Osage Beach, tweeted his condolences Saturday morning.

"Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg dedicated nearly three decades of her life to public service and this country," he wrote. "Praying for her family at this difficult time."

U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver

Cleaver, a Democrat whose district includes Kansas City, echoed Clay in calling Ginsburg's death a "terrible loss for the nation."

"Justice Ginsburg was a brilliant mind and dedicated her life to upholding the rule of law and pushing for a more equitable society in America," he wrote on Twitter. "May she forever rest in peace."

U.S. Rep. Sam Graves

Graves, a Republican representing a broad swath of northern Missouri, also expressed condolences in a tweet Friday night.

"My thoughts and prayers are with Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's family during this difficult time," he wrote. "Her life was devoted to public service and the law. May she rest in peace."

