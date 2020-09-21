Boone County recorded the fewest number of new COVID-19 cases in more than a month on Monday, sending the closely watched rate for Columbia Public Schools below the threshold for online-only learning.

The 16 new coronavirus infections reported Monday represent the lowest increase since 11 on Aug. 17. It comes after the first weekend since Aug. 28 when bars have been allowed to sell liquor after 9 p.m. and two drinking establishments were shut down for violating health orders.

The 14-day case rate for Columbia Public Schools slid to 49.2 per 10,000 residents Monday afternoon from 53.6 on Sunday, the 14th consecutive day it has declined. The Board of Education will meet Thursday for a work session that includes a discussion of whether in-person instruction can begin and which students will come back first.

The district on Aug. 10 set standards that it would offer full in-person instruction when the 14-day case rate was below 10 and online-only coursework when it was more than 50. A rate between those two levels was designated for having a hybrid plan, with students in class for two days and home for three.

A proposal from Superintendent Peter Stiepleman that will be on the agenda would bring pre-kindergarten through first-grade students, those with special education plans and students in career and technical education into buildings first.

The downtown bar Room 38 had its operating permit suspended shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday when health inspectors found patrons were not social distancing, with chairs at the bar placed close together.

In early July, Room 38 was the subject of a warning from the Columbia-Boone County Public Health and Human Services Department after a patron who was there several days in succession tested positive.

The closure came a day after a confrontation between employees and health inspectors at Nash Vegas on Broadway drew a police response and an order for that bar to close.

Both bars will remain closed until they submit operating plans and those plans are approved by the health department.

With the 16 new cases, Boone County now has reported 4,302 total COVID-19 infections. Along with fewer cases, the number of people in isolation with active cases or quarantined for possible exposure fell below 1,500 for the first time since Aug. 27.

State situation

While Boone County is seeing fewer cases, the number of new infections statewide continues at a high rate. There were 1,463 new cases on Monday, the 14th consecutive day with more than 1,100 new cases, as the state’s total reached 114,307.

The state also reported an additional 12 deaths, sending the total to 1,807 since the first was reported in mid-March.

Missouri has the fourth-highest rate of new infections nationally in September.

Symphony serenades

The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra can't give concerts in Powell Symphony Hall due to coronavirus restrictions, so musicians are taking performances straight to patrons — even to their homes.

The symphony recently began its "On the Go" series that involves outdoor chamber music performances for crowds of 50 or less, as well as one-on-one performances in which symphony musicians visit and perform for individuals or families at their homes.

The chamber music performances will be at various places, including health care facilities around St. Louis, to show support for the work that medical professionals have done in the fight against COVID-19, symphony spokesman Eric Dundon said Monday.

The St. Louis region has been hit harder by the coronavirus than any other area of the state. While Republican Gov. Mike Parson allowed Missouri to reopen for business in mid-June, St. Louis city and county continue to have strict regulations aimed at slowing the spread of the virus, including limits on in-person gatherings. Powell Symphony Hall has not hosted a concert since March.

The symphony's 2020-2021 season will include digital performances, concert broadcasts and educational outreach in addition to the small-gathering live performances, Dundon said.

Plans call for the "On the Go" performances several times each week through early October. In addition to health care facilities, concerts will be at places like senior centers and libraries, and some will be in public spaces in places like Forest Park. The concerts are free and masks are mandatory.

"There is no replacement for the joy of making and sharing music in person with audiences, and we are thrilled to once again bring live music, safely, to our community," Stephane Deneve, music director for the symphony, said in a news release.

The symphony said the concerts at homes will "connect individuals to the power of music through intimate, 20-minute experiences." Those concerts also are free.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

rkeller@columbiatribune.com

573-815-1709