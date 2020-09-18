Staff with Missouri State Parks will participate in a public in-person and virtual meeting 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the Rocheport Trailhead to discuss plans for the Katy Trail State Park’s Mid-Western Section.

The public is encouraged to provide input. Parks staff will be able to answer questions and provide further information about the park and its operations.

Those attending in person are encouraged to practice social distancing and other public health measures, such as wearing a mask.

The meeting also will be streamed via Facebook. The livestream will start at 1:30 p.m. Comments and questions are welcome and encouraged through the chat feature.

For more information, call the park at 573-449-7400.