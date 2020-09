Greis Trucking and Excating Inc. will celebrates its 75th anniversary today from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at its location at 16726 Highway U.

Marvin Lee and Patricia Greis and family and their extended employee family are asking residents to participate in a drive-thru celebration. One can drive through the lot, honk and wave at them to mark this major business milestone.

COVID-19 concerns meant the family was unable to host the anniversary party they wanted, so this alternative was developed.