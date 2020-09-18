Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes starting 7 a.m. Monday as the Missouri Department of Transportation starts work on culvert pipe replacements along U.S. Highway 40 in Howard County.

Work will take place through 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Sept. 25 between County Roads 435 and 437. Individual lane closures will be required throughout the work’s timeframe.

Work is weather permitting and could be delayed.

For more information, visit the MoDOT Central District Website, its Facebook or Twitter accounts or call 1-888-275-6636.