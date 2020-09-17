



Missouri Life Magazine earlier this month recognized Boonville for multiple Discover the Best of Missouri Life awards.

The awards were established in 2019 and Boonville received 22 awards.

"This accomplishment would not have been possible without the support of the Boonville community, their friends, relatives, and acquaintances," a news release noted.

2020 categories changed somewhat, the release noted. Local nominations came in for the categories of culture, destinations, food, homes, imbibe, lore and legends, outdoors, shopping and small towns.

Notable awards were for the the Big Muddly Folk Festival, best donuts with Yummy’s Donut Palace, Forest Hill as a U.S. Civil Ware site and the Hotel Frederick, which received multiple awards.

"Boonvillians have experienced quite a few clouds in 2020 thus far," Karen Esser with the Boonville Area Chamber of Commerce said in a news release. "It’s nice to get a rainbow."