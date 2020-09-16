CLAYTON — Hospitalizations for the coronavirus have risen in recent days across Missouri, according to data from the state health department.

Three of the four highest days for hospitalizations have occurred over the past week and the seven-day average for hospitalizations is at a peak for the pandemic.

The most recent data shows 989 patients in hospitals with confirmed or presumed COVID-19 on Sunday. Saturday was the second-highest day on record with 1,021. The highest was Sept. 9, when 1,040 patients were hospitalized.

There were 1,008 people hospitalized on Friday and the third highest day occurred Aug. 25, with 1,009 patients.

Hospitalizations in Columbia peaked Monday at 61 and were 60 on Wednesday.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 17 Boone County residents hospitalized, just below the peak of 18. Boone Hospital Center was treating 16 patients as of Tuesday morning, the most recent data available, and University of Missouri Health Care reported Wednesday afternoon that it had 24 inpatients with COVID-19.

There were 19 people in intensive care and eight on ventilators in Columbia hospitals, both at or near peak numbers.

Boone County situation

The Columbia-Boone County Public Health and Human Services Department on Wednesday noted the milestone of reaching 4,000 cases since the first was reported in mid-March.

By the department’s tally, the county has had 4,056 cases so far and seven deaths.

But by the counts maintained by the state Department of Health and Senior Services, the county reached that level on Sunday and on Wednesday the department reported 4,225 cases for Boone County.

The state health agency could not provide a reason for the difference on Wednesday.

By the state’s data, the county has the 11th highest per capita infection rate overall in the state, and with St. Louis at 14th, is one of two local health jurisdictions with more than 70,000 residents in the top 15.

Boone County has the seventh highest infection rate per capita for September.

The county has not, however, seen the kind of death rates seen elsewhere in the state or nation. The seven total deaths give the county the fifth-lowest per capita death rate in the state among 86 local health jurisdictions that have reported a COVID-19 fatality.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, the local health department wrote that the number of new infections are slowing.

"We are hopeful that this trend continues and that transmission lowers in our community," the post stated.

Local case counts continue to be led by cases among young people. Of the 70 new cases reported Wednesday, 37 were among people age 10 to 24, with 28 among people age 18 to 22.

State situation

The number of confirmed cases has risen dramatically since the state reopened for business in mid-June. The state has the 16th highest per capita infection rate nationally since July 1 and the fourth-highest rate since Sept. 1.

Missouri reported 1,191 new cases on Wednesday, the lowest number this week, bringing the total to 106,587 since counting began in March. Seven more deaths also were reported. All told, 1,739 Missourians have died from COVID-19.

Page maintains power in St. Louis County

The St. Louis County Council on Tuesday turned aside two bills that sought to take away pandemic-related power from County Executive Sam Page and the health department.

St. Louis County has had more cases and deaths than any other Missouri jurisdiction, and Page, a Democrat, has initiated stricter guidelines for dealing with the coronavirus than those required statewide by Republican Gov. Mike Parson.

Among those restrictions are limits on youth sports competitions, which have drawn several protests and rallies in recent days.

One bill turned down by the council would have given it more involvement in how long a pandemic-related emergency declaration from the county executive could last. The other bill would have required two-thirds of council members to approve extending orders from the health department director.

The council, in a 4-3 vote, declined to take up either bill.

Mask mandates

At least two more jurisdictions are taking new steps aimed at slowing the virus' spread.

The St. Francois County Health Board in southeast Missouri on Tuesday approved a countywide mask mandate, the Park Hills Daily Journal reported.

The approval came despite heated opposition and protests from some residents of the county, which is about 70 miles southwest of St. Louis.

Meanwhile, St. Joseph Mayor Bill McMurray signed an emergency order mandating face coverings in most indoor areas except homes. The St. Joseph News-Press reported that the mandate takes effect Thursday. The mask mandate comes as hospitalizations for COVID-19 have been spiking in St. Joseph.

National Guard

Gov. Mike Parson extended the mobilization of the Missouri National Guard with a new executive order on Wednesday.

The order extends the guard’s mandate to support the states COVID-19 response through Dec. 30. Parson first mobilized the guard on March 27.

Mobilizing the National Guard through December 30 is consistent with the COVID-19 state of emergency declaration, Parson’s office wrote in a news release.

Rudi Keller of the Columbia Daily Tribune and the Associated Press contributed to this report.