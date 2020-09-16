A Facebook post by Columbia developer Wayne Sells labeled racist by many, including the president of the Columbia Board of Education, may result in his name being removed from the Rock Bridge High School football field.

The post, which includes many profanities, criticized NFL players who took a knee during the national anthem as a protest for racial justice and against police brutality.

"I’ve always enjoyed the NFL back to the days of the St. Louis Football Cardinals, but I’m officially done with these worthless pieces of (expletive) that have continued to disrespect the United States of America!" the post begins.

In response, board president Helen Wade said the district will begin looking for new names for the field.

"The post using profane language to refer to NFL players that took a knee during the playing of the national anthem as well as others who the author perceived to be affiliated with ’all lives matter’ was insulting to put it mildly, and racist to put it bluntly," Wade wrote.

In his post, Sells wrote of his service in the Army and flag-draped coffins and that he had always stood for the anthem.

"I was going to watch the Denver Broncos game tonight to see former MU quarterback Drew Lock play, but at the start where our beloved National Anthem was being played, several (expletive)s on each team we’re kneeling!" he wrote, using "we’re" instead of "were."

He wrote that he told his wife he will not watch NFL again.

"I wish nothing but the Worst to happen to each one of those worthless (expletive). Oh, and one more thing: All Lives Matter you disgusting pieces of (expletive)!"

Sells appears to have deleted or deactivated his Facebook account, but not before screenshots of the post were widely distributed. There was no answer or a busy signal on Wednesday at numbers listed for Sells’ business, Sells Development Group.

The football field at Rock Bridge was named the Wayne Sells Family Activity Field in 2006 to recognize the developer, a longtime Bruins fan, for help financing improvements to the football complex, including the installation of FieldTurf.

In her statement, which was included in a news release issued by Columbia Public Schools, Wade said that the board would reach out to Sells for an explanation.

"The content of the post is not representative of the beliefs of RBHS, of CPS, or of our Board, and appropriate action should be taken – beginning with outreach," Wade wrote.

The release, from district spokeswoman Michelle Baumstark, stated that the school board will convene a special closed session Friday and discuss removing the name at its public work session on Sept. 24. During the closed session, Baumstark said, the board will receive advice from its attorney.

The board plans to act to rename the field if no resolution is available, Wade wrote.

"In the event that our outreach is not successful, and with the blessing and support of the board, it would be my plan for the board to proceed with the necessary steps to rename Sells Field with all due expediency," she wrote. "At a time when the injustices and inequities in our city have been laid bare, and our students, our parents, and our employees are struggling day-in and day-out, I believe it is our responsibility to stand up, speak up, and take action."

Superintendent Peter Stiepleman responded to a Tweet about the post and linked to Wade’s statement

"Black Lives Matter. This is not acceptable and I have learned is not the first time this type of post has been done. It violates our values and our principles," Stiepleman wrote in the tweet.

Black Lives Matter. This is not acceptable and I have learned is not the first time this type of post has been done. It violates our values and our principles. Please see what our Board President sent me. pic.twitter.com/BQllQQthBq

— Peter Stiepleman (@PStieple) September 16, 2020

The school district has reached out to the Sells family regarding the removal of the name from the field.

"While Mr. Sells’ financial gift to the school for improved athletic facilities was and is appreciated, the content of the post is not representative of the values of Rock Bridge High School, Columbia Public Schools, or of the Columbia Board of Education," Baumstark wrote.

rmckinney@columbiatribune.com

573-815-1719