





Bunceton faced tough opposition Sept. 8 against Sacred Heart's Lady volleyball team.

"Sacred heart is a very strong serving team. We struggled in the beginning of the sets to return serves and got down early, " Coach Dustin Ray said. "These girls worked hard, and were all playing out of position due to us missing a few, so for that I am pleased. They worked hard but we just came up short."

Sacred Heart won the match in three sets with the scores of 25 to 3, 25 to 19, and 25 to 8. Bella Vaca led her team with four points, three aces, one block, and six assists. Kylee Myers put three points on the scoreboard along with one kill, one block, and two assists. Madelynn Myers added one point with her one ace while getting two kills, one block, and two digs. Alyssa Welch also tacked on one point while getting two kills, one dig, and giving one assist. Maddie Brandes had two attacks, two kills, and two digs while Alexia Hein had two kills and one dig.

The Prairie Home Panthers baseball team played against Jamestown on Thursday. A Sept. 8 against New Franklin was canceled due to rain.

"[We] started off the game really slow tonight," Coach Trever Huth said after the game. "We worked through that giving up a couple runs early to a good team in Jamestown."

Some adjustments were made on offense. The panthers out hit Jamestown, but defense was not as strong. Jamestown won 4 runs to 3.

The Bunceton Community Betterment Association voted to not have the Haunted School in Bunceton this year.

Last year had a considerable turnout. The expected large numbers again this year and the inability to ensure social distancing led to the cancellation.

Plans are underway, though, to find a way to celebrate the season.