Dr. Mathew Malek, 31, of Detroit Lakes, MN, was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020.

Dr. Mathew Malek, 31, of Detroit Lakes, MN, was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020. A Celebration of Mat’s life will be held on Monday, Sept. 14 at 3 p.m. at the World War Memorial Building in Devils Lake, ND. Visitation will be held at the Gilbertson Funeral Home, Devils Lake on Sunday, Sept. 13 from 3 until 6 p.m. and will continue on Monday until 11 a.m. He was a loving friend, devoted husband to his wife, and a proud, adoring father to his three beautiful children. Over the last decade, he celebrated too many joys and accomplishments to be counted. Some of the greatest of those include the births of his three children, his graduation from USD’s general surgery residency program (June 2020), becoming a new face of outstanding care at Sanford in Detroit Lakes, MN, and celebrating nine years of marriage to the love of his life. During his surgical residency years in Sioux Falls, he became a skilled surgeon as well as mentor to those fortunate enough to work with him. He pushed his co-residents to strive for excellence in the operating room yet was compassionate and kind to every patient. He leaves an example of lasting love, empathy and passion for a distinguished level of care with those who grew to know, love and learn from him during his time in South Dakota. His legacy of excellence will continue through generations of future surgeons via the residency program he helped build. Mat had an inspiring faith in God and that faith came through clear and bright in his love for his wife and children. He loved spending time playing hockey or scuba-diving and adored watching his young children play sports. Together with his family, he made lifelong memories of bike riding, fishing and experiencing the joys of life at the lake. Mat’s passion, love and selflessness is alive and well in all three of their stunningly beautiful, endlessly kind children. If ever one needed a reminder of the kind of love he represented, they need only look to his family. Mat is survived by; his wife, Danielle; and their children - sons, Parker and Beckett, and daughter, Annistyn; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Dan and Bonnie Ness; brother-in-law, Wyatt Ness (Jalyn Myhro); sister-in-law, Nikki Ness (Travis Elsperger, Mack and Mai); as well as many other family and friends. Pallbearers will be: Wyatt Ness, Travis Elsperger, Andrew Mills, Marc Lampart, Jake Hultberg, Austin Hahn, Ben Jorgenson. Honorary Bearers are the attending and resident doctors of Sioux falls USD General Surgery Resident and the staff and his fellow colleagues at Sanford of Detroit Lakes. Condolences may be sent to www.gilbertsonfuneralhome.com or directed to Malek Family at 124 Creel Ridge Road, Devils Lake, ND 58301.