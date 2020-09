The Boonville Police and Fire departments will hold a drug take-back event 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Boonville FIre Department at 500 Bingham Road in Boonville.

Those with unwanted prescription drugs can bring them for disposal. Liquid, needles or sharps cannot be accepted. Only pills or patches will be accepted.

Those who cannot turn in the unwanted prescriptions on the take-back date can drop them off at the Boonville Police Department at 401 E. Morgan St. any time before the event.