In the interest of student health and safety, the Boonville High School Student Council has canceled the homecoming dance.

The decision was made due to the inability to limit numbers and contact and after consideration and discussion with school administration, a news release stated.

The crowning of the homecoming king and queen, virtual float contest, spirit week and a modified version of an assembly still will occur. Students will participate and interact from classrooms for the assembly. There also will be hall decorations.

The student council is discussing options to celebrate in the future, but plans will depend on the risk level later in the year, the release stated.