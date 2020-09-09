O'FALLON — A 34-year-old Missouri teacher has died after a three-week-long hospitalization with COVID-19.

AshLee DeMarinis taught social skills and special education at John Evans Middle School in the Potosi School District in eastern Missouri. Superintendent Alex McCaul announced her death in a letter dated Sept. 7 that was posted on the district's Facebook page. The letter didn't cite a cause of death.

But DeMarinis' sister, Jennifer Heissenbuttel, said DeMarinis had been hospitalized with the coronavirus and that she died Sunday.

Heissenbuttel said her sister had not yet begun teaching students when she became ill last month, but that she had returned to the classroom to prepare for the school year.

McCaul, in a phone interview, said contact tracing has found that DeMarinis had no close contact with any other teachers or staff. Health officials have not determined how DeMarinis contracted the virus.

The district's school year began Aug. 24 with in-person classes, though students can opt to attend classes virtually. McCaul said three teachers and six students have tested positive, but all of the students and two of the teachers have since been cleared to leave quarantine.

McCaul's letter said a district crisis intervention team will help students, staff and parents deal with the loss.

"Ms. DeMarinis was a wonderful teacher loved by students, staff and members of our community," McCaul wrote. "Her commitment and passion for her students and community to succeed should be an inspiration for all of us. Ms. DeMarinis touched many lives as an educator and will be missed dearly by our community."

Boone County cases

The number of coronavirus infections reported Wednesday in Boone County rose slightly but remained well below the high marks set last week. The Columbia-Boone County Public Health and Human Services Department reported 63 new cases, up 12 from Tuesday.

It was only the third day with fewer than 70 cases since Aug. 25, all this week.

The number of people in isolation, in quarantine and being treated as inpatients continued to increase. There were 2,536 people in isolation with COVID-19 or in quarantine because of exposure, a new high and 16 more than Tuesday.

There were 52 people being treated as inpatients in Columbia hospitals, a new high. That number includes residents of other counties brought here for medical help.

The measure of cases used by Columbia Public Schools to determine whether it will hold classes online or with in-school instruction fell for the second day, to 87.9 cases per 10,000 residents over the past 14 days.

There were 31 new cases among students on the University of Missouri campus, with 635 active infections.

State situation

The number of new Missouri cases increased on Wednesday, as did the number of counties reporting at least one new case.

There were 1,362 new infections, bringing the state’s total to 96,475 since early March, when the first case was reported. There were 12 additional deaths.

Tracking by the Tribune shows that Missouri's per capita number of cases since Sept. 1 is among the six highest in the country.

Boone County CARES portal

Boone County launched its portal for government agencies, nonprofits and private businesses that want reimbursement for unexpected expenses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The county received about $21.2 million from the federal CARES Act passed in March to support relief and recovery efforts for the coronavirus pandemic. The money can only be used for unavoidable expenses caused by the disease that are not included in approved budgets and have been incurred since March 1.

The time spent between receipt of the funds and distribution has become a point of contention politically in the county, with Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden criticizing the county for delays and Columbia Mayor Brian Treece stating that the county should have turned a large share over to the city for its needs.

So far, the Boone County Commission has approved $1.8 million to support the Columbia-Boone County Public Health and Human Services Department and $300,000 to support providing wifi hotspots for public schools.

The county has defended its deliberate approach to providing money, stating in a news release that it has considered all time-sensitive requests.

Anyone may apply for funding, but the distribution will be based on priorities that put health needs first, then government response costs. After that, not-for-profits will have priority over for-profit businesses.

The county will stop accepting applications Nov. 16 or when the funds are exhausted, whichever comes first. All money must be spent by Dec. 30.

Jim Salter of the Associated Press and Rudi Keller of the Tribune contributed to this report.