A Climax Springs man was injured early Sunday morning when the vehicle he was driving overturned and struck a tree on Coffman Bend Drive, just north of Stein Road in Camden County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Clayton Gagnier, 32, was heading south when the 1999 Dodge Ram he was driving traveled off the road. Gagnier, who was not reported to be wearing a safety device, had moderate injuries and was transported by Mercy Ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital.

The Dodger Ram was totaled and towed from the scene.