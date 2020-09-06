





The Bunceton with Prairie Home Lady Dragons began their 2020 volleyball season Aug. 31 at home against La Monte.

"As a team we struggled to receive the serve," coach Dustin Ray said.

La Monte had a few skilled servers, he said. Despite this, he was proud of setters Kylee Myers and Bella Vaca.

"They were in the right place and gave us a chance to hit the ball when we did get a decent pass," Ray said. "Overall, I believe we have a lot to work on to improve, but there were some bright moments."

La Monte won the match in three games with the scores of 25 to 14, 25 to 8, and 25 to 11.

Madison Brown led the Lady Dragons with six points, four aces, four attacks, three kills, and two digs. Myers scored four points with one ace and three assists. Kaelyn Crews scored one point with five attacks, one kill, and two blocks. Alyssa Welch had four attacks and one dig. Kelcy Mullett had three attacks and one kill. Maddie Brandes had two attacks, 2 kills, and two digs. Alexia Hein had two attacks and two digs. Vaca had four assists.

The Lady Dragons played Otterville the following evening.

Senior girls were recognized before the match. They are Madelynn Myers, Welch, Crews, and Brandes.

Otterville won the match in three sets with the scores of 25 to 9, 25 to 8, and 25 to 15.

"We played a very solid Otterville team," Ray said. "They put the pressure on us and had some very good serves. We struggled to return the serve and get a good first pass. As a whole, we need to improve in that aspect."

He still is proud of the fight the team members put up, which led to a better third game, he said.

Brown led the team with three points, two aces, four attacks, one block, and two digs. Welch added two points to the score along with two digs. Madelynn Myers also scored two points while giving one assist. Mullett had three digs and Hein had two attacks. Crews had one attack and one block. Kylee Myers gave two assists and Hailey Milne had one attack.

PANTHERS BASEBALL

The Prairie Home Panthers with Bunceton baseball team played Pilot Grove on Sept. 3.

Bunceton had the bases loaded in the last inning but they were left stranded with a strikeout for the third out. Pilot Grove held on for the win with a score of 3 to 2.

"[The team] played a really good game tonight," coach Trevor Huth said after the game. "We hit the ball really well and looked really good up at the plate at times. We just had a couple base running mistakes that may have costed us a run or two."

It will be up to the team to protect the plate better when a player gets two strikes, he said.

"Other than that, pitching and defense was great tonight," Huth said.

HISTORICAL PROGRAM

The Cooper County Historical Society will have a fall program 2 p.m. Sunday at Prairie Home Methodist Church. Dr. Christine Boston will present her research on the Don Carlos Homestead site, which is the location of an early settler's family home.

The Don Carlos family had a great deal of cultural and economic influences in both Cooper and Moniteau counties, which eventually expanded further into other regions in mid-Missouri. Everyone is invited and refreshments will be served following the program.