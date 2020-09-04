Missouri University of Science and Technology students and alumni looking for full-time employment, a co-op or an internship will have the opportunity to meet with employers one-on-one without having to wait in line this fall.

The university will host its first virtual Fall 2020 Career Fair on Tuesday, Sept. 22, through the Career Fair Plus app.

Students will need to prepare for the virtual career fair by downloading the Career Fair Plus app, setting up an account using their university email account and connecting their resume. The app also enables students to connect their LinkedIn profile. Students are required to wear professional dress during their virtual meetings with recruiters.

At 8 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, students will be able to begin scheduling meetings via Career Fair Plus with recruiters. So far, there are 198 employers registered for career fair with more than 20,000 appointment slots available for students and alumni.

Leading up to the career fair, Missouri S&T’s career opportunities and employer relations department (COER) will offer professional development opportunities, a head shot photo station and virtual interview suites with computers for students.

“As I interact with faculty and staff across the campus, I am struck in a positive way by the amount of intense and thoughtful planning going on,” says Dr. William Zwikelmaier, director of COER at Missouri S&T. “I am inspired by the amount of effort everyone is putting toward making sure our students get the education and campus community experience that they deserve. It isn’t easy, but real education never has been.”

The average starting salary for undergraduates with a degree from Missouri S&T is over $63,000. The average starting salary for graduate students is over $79,000. Missouri S&T has seen an increase of over 450% in employer events in the months of July and August, many being held in a virtual environment.

The career fair is open to Missouri S&T students and alumni between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22. For more information, contact COER at Missouri S&T at 573-341-6170 or career@mst.edu, or visit career.mst.edu.