Around seven duffel bags filled with marijuana totaling 150 pounds was seized Tuesday by the Missouri State Highway Patrol in Cooper County.

Laetis L. Defreitas, 41, and Vernon L. Green, 41, both of McDonough, Georiga, were arrested for second-degree drug trafficking, a class C felony.

An RV the pair were traveling in was stopped after crossing the center line on Interstate 70, according to a tweet from Troop F of the highway patrol.

At first we thought it was a great idea to Go RVing. Not so much with the 150 lbs of marijuana tho.



They had us in the first half. Not gonna lie.



RV stopped for crossing centerline on I-70:



1) https://t.co/QIrzkUvJnE

2) https://t.co/tcmNFRNmUb pic.twitter.com/9upGe9SOk6

— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) September 2, 2020

Both are being held on a $50,000 cash or surety bond. They still are listed as inmates at the Cooper County Detention Center.

Further court information was unavailable as of Thursday afternoon.