





The first baseball game of the season for Prairie Home with Bunceton boys was played Aug. 28 on Bunceton's ballfield. They faced off against the hard-hitting St. Elizabeth.

Scoreless Bunceton kept St. Elizabeth to two runs until the fifth inning when the Hornets' bats became mighty as they scored nine runs giving them the win with the final score of 11-0.

It also was Senior Night. Bunceton Seniors honored were Hunter Shuffield, Dillon Alpers, and Jason Burnett. Prairie Home Seniors honored were Talon Benne, Blane Petsel, and Ryan Small.

The first day of school at Bunceton went off without a hitch. Students were glad to see each other.

Temperatures were taken before anyone entered the building and assigned seats were given for the classroom and the lunchroom.

Sharon Simmons has retired and was assisting her replacements.

Simmons has worked at Bunceton School for more than 25 years. She first started as a volunteer helping teachers in the classroom and moved on to become a paraprofessional and helping with lunch count.

This year’s school personnel are: Superintendent Kathryn Anderson, Principal and Counselor Jessica Huth, Assistant Principal and Athletic Director Brian Emde, Administration Assistant Christal Jones, Pre-Kindergarten Ashton Hays, Kindergarten Jessica Parker, First Grade Chelsea Emde, Second Grade Jessica Wolpers, Third Grade Kimberly Scott, Fourth Grade Angela Schultz, Fifth Grade Sandy Page, Title I Tammy Ray, Middle School Math and Science Kim Thompson, Library Media Center Specialist and FACS Sheila Blake, Business Chris Herriman, Middle School and High School Social Studies Belinda Thompson, High School Communication Arts Jerry Pirtle, High School Math Robert McKee, Physical Education Dustin Ray, K-12 Music, Band, and Chorus Rebecca Ray, Art Mrs. Herriman, K - 12 Special Services Mrs. Roth, High School Science Dr. Doug Gilliam, Head Cook Jeannie Tuttle, Assistant Cook Julie Greer, Kitchen Aide and maintenance Rita Tate, Maintenance Bill Moser, Bus Driver and Custodian Russell Hein, Custodian Mamie Vollmer, Bus Driver Glenda Scott, Bus Driver Gene Smith, Health Aide Candace Parkhurst, Special Education Para-Professional Norma Bishop, Para-Professionals Maleah Parker and Jessica Burnett.