Politicians planning their final push to the Nov. 3 election need to be careful about the size and location of rallies and fundraising events to make sure they do not violate Columbia and Boone County health orders.

Just 32 hours after Health Director Stephanie Browning issued the first order making limits stricter since the March 24 stay-at-home order, Republicans supporting the re-election of state Rep. Chuck Basye, R-Rocheport, gathered in Harrisburg.

Shown a photo of the event at the Harrisburg Lions Club with about 50 people in a buffet line, Assistant Health Director Scott Clardy said he found several things that are not allowed. The gathering had more than 20 people, food was provided on a self-service basis and social distancing was not being observed, he wrote.

Reached by telephone, Basye said the annual event was planned for months in advance and he took numerous precautions for coronavirus safety.

Basye is seeking his fourth term representing the 47th Missouri House District, which covers portions of Boone, Randolph, Howard and Cooper counties. He is opposed by Democratic candidate Adrian Plank, who was defeated by Basye in 2018.

"I would not do anything that I feel is irresponsible," Basye said. "My own mother was there and she has many health issues."

Masks were available at the entrance for those who wanted them, there was hand sanitizer on every table and at the beginning of the food line, he said.

"We asked them to use that at the start of the buffet line, and people followed that rule," Basye said. "And we had outdoor seating for anyone who had felt the need for doing that."

The orders issued Friday by Browning took effect immediately. The orders for Columbia and Boone County have one significant difference — masks are mandated in Columbia, where a city ordinance requires them, and "strongly encouraged" in other parts of the county.

Under the orders issued Friday, bars and restaurants that serve alcohol must close at 10 p.m. and stop liquor sales at 9 p.m. The order has various limits on the number of people who can be together in any single place based on the type of gathering and where it is held.

A gathering or event at a non-restaurant business open to the public is limited to 50 percent of fire-rated occupancy or 1000 people, whichever is less, provided social distancing of 6 feet can be maintained. In restaurants and bars, there are no limits, except that larger than 10 may not be seated together and social distance is maintained between groups.

Entertainment venues, which include nightclubs, movie theaters, bowling alleys and other similar establishments, can have up to 100 people. Dance floors must be closed, food and beverages must be consumed while seated and social distancing must be maintained.

Other activities with gathering limits are child care centers, which must keep children in stable groups of 50 or less, and personal care service business such as salons, which are capped at 50 percent of capacity or 50 people, whichever is less. No more than 100 people can attend a sporting event.

All other public gatherings, public and private, not otherwise covered are limited to 20 people. That is the provision that would cover an event like Basye’s at a venue like the Lions Club, Clardy wrote.

"If they are hosted in an event center they may have up to 100 people, but only 20 if hosted outside of a place of business (i.e. community building, park, etc.)," Clardy wrote.

Anyone wishing to host an event larger than 20 people must submit an operational plan to the Columbia-Boone County Public Health and Human Services Department for approval, Clardy noted.

The order issued Friday morning came as Boone County has been experiencing its worst period of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the first case was identified in March, there have been 2,709 cases reported through Tuesday afternoon.

Of that number, 786 have been reported in the last 10 days. The order took effect immediately. It has no end date.

"Events planned before the order changed are still subject to the current guidelines, unless they already had a plan submitted and approved," Clardy wrote.

The annual Second Amendment fundraiser was originally planned for Aug. 8 but had to be rescheduled because of a conflict with another event, Basye said. Invitations started going out in March.

Demands on his time, including family needs, meant he did not study the new order to determine its impact on the event, Basye said.

"We were trying to do it as safely and responsibly as possible," Clardy said.

The order does not specifically address political events. Clardy directed an inquiry to page 69 of a 72-page guidance document that generically addresses gatherings.

Some of the limits in place in Boone County are hurting local businesses, Basye said.

"The Boone County health department is doing what they think is necessary," he said. "But business owners outside Boone County hope they keep doing what they are doing because people in Randolph County are really enjoying the extra business they are getting."

