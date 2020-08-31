



The Missouri River Valley Steam Engine Association will hold its 57th annual steam engine show Sept. 10-13 at the Brady Farmstead Showgrounds in Boonville.

The show will feature John Deere tractors and equipment, with a raffle for a 2020 John Deere 8R Pedal Tractor, 2020 John Deere Girls Bicycle and 2020 John Deere Belt Buckle.

More information and event participation fees are available through the association’s website.

A variety of activities are planned, including threshing, blacksmithing, field demonstrations, straw baling, a petting zoo, food concessions, lumber sawing rock crushing, flea markets, a free kids trains, quilting demonstration, historical life skills demonstrations, general store and miniature tractor display, classic cars and trucks display, shingle making and antique engines.

Daily events include:

Friday, Sept. 11

Tractor Cruise, 33 miles, 8:30 AMFeature Tractor Pull, 10 AMWatermelon Sawing, 5 PM

Saturday, Sept. 12

Molasses makingCivil War/World War II demonstrationLive Music by the E-Z Toons, 11 AMMATPA tractor pull, 4 PM

Sunday, Sept. 13

Church service, 9 AMDraft horse and mule activities, 10 AM

Gates open 8 a.m. daily. There is a $10 wristband good for all four days. Sunday entry fee is $5, with children 12 and under admitted free. Senior citizens can enter on Thursday for $5 and Friday is free admission for schools and groups.