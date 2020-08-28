





A tip from a cloud storage service led to the arrest Friday of a Boonville resident for possession of child pornography.

The online storage service reported to the Boone County Sheriff’s Department Cyber Crimes Task Force that Addison Jones, 24, of Boonville allegedly had child porn stored in his account.

Jones was arrested on two counts of possession of child pornography, 20 images or more or one video, a class B felony. His bond was set at $100,000 cash or surety. He is listed as an inmate at the Cooper County Detention Center.

Investigators were issued a search warrant of Jones’ residence. Jones was not at home at the time of the warrant service, but was located at his job, according to a task force news release.

Investigators received a statement from Jones indicating he was responsible for the online storage account, the release stated.

The task force includes investigators from the Boone County Sheriff’s office, University of Missouri Police Department, FBI, and the Boone County Prosecutor’s office.