



The Missouri Department of Economic Development is accepting applications now through 5 p.m. Oct. 23 for Community Development Block Grants — Mitigation.

More than $41 million is available to assist eligible cities and counties impacted by the federally declared disaster affecting Missouri, which included severe storms, tornadoes, straight-line winds and flooding from April 28 to May 11, 2017.

The federal Department of Housing and Urban Development allocated this funding Aug. 30, 2019, for mitigation activities that increase resilience to disasters, according to a news release. Local projects implemented with the funds will reduce or eliminate the long-term risk of loss of life, injury, damage or loss of property and hardship by lessening the impact of future disasters, the release stated.

For more information or to request an application visit the CDBG-MIT website.