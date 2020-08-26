Items for the Community Calendar may be emailed to nmelton@examiner.net or mailed to: The Examiner, 410 S. Liberty St., Independence, MO 64050, attention Nancy Melton. Also, check the calendar online at examiner.net.

NOTE: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there may be changes in the schedules of any of these programs. Be sure to make phone contact or double check the website for each of these events.

TODAY

COVID-19 testing: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Vesper Hall, 400 N.W. Vesper St., Blue Springs. This testing opportunity is provided by the Jackson County Health Department and is provided to any resident of Jackson County, whether or not that person is having current symptoms. Walk-up testing is not allowed; you must register in advance for this test by visiting jacohd.org and clicking on the date and time you need to test. If you are experiencing symptoms, please call 816-404-CARE toregister with the Truman Medical Center navigators. Persons with symptoms will drive through the test site and be tested as they remain in their car.

COVID-19 testing: Both Truman Medical Centers sites (Lakewood and Hospital Hill) will provide testing, but only for persons who are experiencing at least one COVID-19 symptom. For any person’s first COVID-19 test, there will be no charge. Please call 816-404-CARE (2273) before arriving at the testing location. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon.

Senior Fitness/Silver Sneakers: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Grain Valley Community Center, 713 S. Main St., 816-847-6200 or 816-847-6230. Be sure to call the Community Center as new mask regulations may result in changes of schedule.

Monarch Mania: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Anita B. Gorman Conservation Discovery Center, 4750 Troost Ave., Kansas City, 816-759-7300. Tagging monarchs is a citizen science effort begun in 1992 across North America. This event will teach you about the value of tagging and the use of nets to capture and then release monarchs. Meet the naturalist at the pavilion on the south side of the Discovery Center. Advance registration is required by visiting mdc.mo.gov/events and selecting this event. This event is for all ages.

Zumba AM: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. A fusion of Latin and international music and dance themes. This class will be held Wednesdays and Fridays. A one-month session costs $24; a drop-in class costs $3.

Intermediate Tap: 11 to 11:45 a.m., Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple, Independence, 816-325-7843. This class requires the instructor’s permission to enroll. Persons with tap dance experience sharpen skills and may perform. This class costs $20 for a 4-week session or $25 for a 5 week session.

Noon Yoga: 12 noon to 12:45 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. This class focuses on strengthening and toning. Bring a mat and water. This class will be held Mondays and Wednesdays. The one-month session costs $24 while a drop-in class costs $3.

TRX Suspension Training: 5 to 6 p.m., Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple, Independence, 816-325-7843. Classes are designed to develop strength, balance, flexibility, endurance and core stability. Use straps and grips that allow the use of body weight. The cost is $28 per session or $3.50 per drop-in class.

Extreme Boot Camp: 5:10 to 6 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. Fast-paced program which will provide whole body benefits. Choose high or low intensity. This program is available on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. The full 4-week session costs $36 (3 days per week) or $24 (2 days per week) or $3 for a drop-in session.

Barre Fusion: 6:15 to 7 p.m., Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple Ave., Independence, 816-325-7843. This class combines ballet and dance techniques, yoga postures, strength exercises and cardio. 4-week sessions cost $24 or $3 per droop-in session.

Zumba Toning: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. Combining Zumba with sculpting dance moves using light hand weights. These classes are offered on Monday, Wednesdays, and Saturdays. The cost will be $28 for a one-month session or $3.50 for drop in sessions.

THURSDAY

COVID-19 testing: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Raytown EMS, 10020 E. 66th Terrace, Raytown. This testing opportunity is provided by the Jackson County Health Department and is provided to any resident of Jackson County, whether or not that person is having current symptoms. Walk-up testing is not allowed; you must register in advance for this test by visiting jacohd.org and clicking on the date and time you need to test. If you are experiencing symptoms, please call 816-404-CARE to pre-register with the Truman Medical Center Navigators. Persons with symptoms will drive through the test site and be tested as they remain in their car.

COVID-19 testing: Both Truman Medical Centers sites (Lakewood and Hospital Hill) will provide testing, but only for persons who are experiencing at least one COVID-19 symptom. For any person’s first COVID-19 test, there will be no charge. Please call 816-404-CARE (2273) before arriving at the testing location. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon.

Body Blast: 6:15 to 7 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. Full body workout using weights to build muscular strength and endurance. Bring a mat. Sessions for this class are one month long; the cost for the entire session is $24 or $3 for each drop-in visit.

Senior Line Dance Lessons: 9 to 11 a.m., Grain Valley Community Center, 713 S. Main St., 816-847-6200 or 816-847-6230. Learn to line dance.

Yoga Sculpt: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. This class provides basic Pilates and yoga movements with light weights. Bring a mat and water. Class sessions run for one month; the cost will be $28 for the session or $3.50 for a drop-in class.

Ladies that Lift: 11 to 11:45 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. A small group class, in which women learn proper lifting techniques using machines and free weights. Sessions for this class are six weeks long; the cost for the full session is $55 and the cost for a drop-in visit is $3.50.

Noon TRX Boot Camp: 12 to 12:45 p.m., Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple, Independence, 816-325-7843. This is a fast-paced program in which you choose high or low impact. Sessions are one month long and cost $24. Drop-in sessions cost $3.

Pickleball: 1 to 3 p.m., Grain Valley Community Center, 713 S. Main St., 816-847-6200 or 816-847-6230. Enjoy this popular mix of tennis, ping pong, and badminton.

Finding Hope-Helping Grieving Children During Traumatic Events: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Webinar provided, without charge, hosted by the Metropolitan Council of Community Mental Health Centers. Steve Sewell will be the presenter on creative ways of helping children deal with grief. Register in advance at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUqdO2tqDopHdwh7PUgIfnyID8F8aDkbIM

Extreme Boot Camp: 5:10 to 6 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. This is a fast-paced program which will provide whole body benefits. Choose high or low intensity. This program is available on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. A full session costs $36 (3 days per week) or $24 (2 days per week) and a drop-in session costs $3.

Yoga: 6 to 7 p.m., offers yoga for persons from beginners to experienced. This class will providing toning, strengthening, meditation and relaxation. Bring a yoga mat and water. Arrive at least five minutes early. The cost for the full session will be $24 or $3 for a drop-in visit.

TRX Suspension Training: 6 to 7 p.m., Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple, Independence, 816-325-7843. This class is designed to develop strength, balance, flexibility, endurance, coordination and core stability simultaneously. Sessions are one month long and cost $ 28. The cost for a drop-in visit is $3.50.

Tai Chi Chuan, The Essentials: 7:15 to 8:15 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. This class teaches Tai Chi movements. The cost is $20 for four weeks of classes or $25 for five weeks. A drop-in visit will cost $5.

Kaero Kickboxing: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. This program includes an intense cardio workout, punching bag routines and core conditioning. Bring water and a mat. One month of classes costs $28 and a drop-in session costs $3.50.

ONGOING EVENTS

1859 Jail and Marshall’s Home: 217 N. Main, 816-252-1892. This museum is open for tours, but only by reservation. Reservations may be made by calling the facility.

Missouri Town 1855: 8010 E Park Road, Lee's Summit (in Fleming Park). Missouri Town is open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesdays through Sundays. A mask is required to enter. This living museum features history interpreters, heirloom crops, and heritage breed livestock all helping to tell the story of daily life in the small 19th century towns of this region.