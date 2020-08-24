A six-story brick building in St. Louis' Lemp Brewery complex partially collapsed over the weekend, sending tons of bricks and debris into the sidewalk and street it fronted.

No one was injured when the collapse occurred Sunday morning, and gas and electricity to the building were quickly shut off, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. But hundreds of bicycles stored in the building are feared destroyed or damaged.

St. Louis BWorks said it was using part of the building to store at least 700 bicycles. The group teaches children about bicycle safety and maintenance and gives them a free bicycle at the end of the program.

The complex's owner, Shashi Palamand, said he believes storms in April and July contributed to the collapse. Palamand said he had called in an engineer and a masonry company in the last few weeks to look at it, and said they reported that the damage appeared to be cosmetic and that the building was structurally sound.

Palamand said he had spent $1 million about 10 years ago to replace the roof of the building and strengthen its walls.

He said that a controlled demolition of the building was to start Monday, and he hoped that most of the bicycles could be salvaged.