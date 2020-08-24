KANSAS CITY — Police in Kansas City are looking for a suspect in the violent death of a man outside a closed business on the east side of the city.

Officers were called to the area just before 9 p.m. Sunday for a report of a cutting, police said in a news release. Arriving officers found a man gravely injured on the ground. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died. His name had not been released by Monday morning.

The death was the 131st homicide in Kansas City this year, compared with 102 homicides by the same time last year, according to data kept by the Kansas City Star.

A reward up to $25,000 is available for information leading to an arrest in the homicide.