



Energy-efficiency upgrades at Boonville R-1 School District has allowed more than $32,000 in savings via an Ameren Missouri incentive program.

LED light fixtures and energy-efficient HVAC equipment has allowed the the district to reduce operational costs, according to a news release.

Ameren Missouri’s BizSavers Energy Efficiency incentive program allowed for the savings. The program provides cash incentives for upgrades and is one of 26 programs offered by Ameren.

Upgrades include the installation of a building automation system to respond to changing temperatures and humidity levels, the release stated.

Hallways and classrooms also received lighting upgrades. More than 2,400 LED light fixtures were updated in district buildings over the past three years.

"We are always looking for more ways to be efficient without sacrificing high-quality education in a comfortable environment," Boonville Assistant Superintendent for facilities Fred Smith said in the release. "The upgrades to our Hannah Cole Primary School paid for themselves within a year. Now, the money we are saving on energy each year can be reallocated to fulfill other needs for our students and the district."

Low energy costs are especially important for schools and organizations as budgets tighten, Ameren Manager of Energy-Efficiency Rich Wright said. Similar programs are available for other businesses or homes.

Missouri schools have saved more than $3.5 million on energy statements and conserved more than 41 million kilowatt-hours of electricity, due to upgrades, according to the release. This is equivalent to 5,000 homes for a full year.