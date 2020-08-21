Suanne Michelle Lane was born July 3, 1960 in Neosho, the daughter of Gerald and Myrna
(Lasiter) McCrary. She entered into rest on August 20, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her
loving family at the age of 60. Suanne graduated from Neosho High School, class of 1978. She
was a licensed cosmetologist and had also worked as a scheduler in a medical facility. She lived
most of her life in the SW Missouri are, living in Joplin from 1989 to 2008, when she moved to
Kansas City and then in 2015 she moved to Maryville where she lived until returning to Neosho
in 2019. Suanne enjoyed cooking, gardening and art, doing painting and sculpting and was an
avid reader. She had an unyielding faith in the Lord and was an inspiration to many. While in
Maryville, she was a member of the Christ Community Church and currently was a member of
Calvary Baptist Church in Neosho. Suanne is survived by a daughter, Jessica Michelle Lane Gaa
and husband, Jeremy of Neosho; two grandchildren, Ethan and Hudson Gaa; step grandson, Isa
Gaa; her parents, Gerald and Myrna McCrary of Neosho; two brothers, Steven McCrary and
wife, Melinda of Ft. Worth, Texas and Timothy McCrary and wife, Laura of Grove, Oklahoma;
nieces and nephews and other extended family. She is preceded in death by a son, Michael
Sean Lane on December 13, 1985; paternal grandparents, Roy and Rita McCrary and maternal
grandparents, Wayne and Wilma Lasiter. Visitation for Suanne will be Monday, August 24,
2020 at Calvary Baptist Church in Neosho from 5:00-7:00 pm. Graveside services will be
Tuesday, Aug. 25 th at 10 am at the Gibson Cemetery, Pastor Mike Leake will officiate.
Contributions in memory of Suanne may be made to Ronald McDonald House, c/o Clark Funeral
Home, PO Box 66; Neosho, MO 64850.
SPECIAL NOTE: Clark Funeral Home will continue to follow social distancing protocols as
advised by the CDC and the State of Missouri.
