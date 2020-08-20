The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office is reporting that two more subjects are now in custody in the ongoing homicide investigation which began Sunday August 16, 2020.

Wednesday evening two wanted suspects turned themselves into the Lawrence County Jail. Both subjects were wanted for 1st Degree Murder in the death of Sarah Pasco. Those subjects are:

Kimberly K. Henderson, 47, of Stotts City, Missouri

Frank J. Sheridan, Jr., 27, of Aurora, Missouri

Both subjects were cooperative and taken into custody without incident.

To date, eight (8) of nine (9) suspects charged in this incident that resulted in the death of one female and seriously injuring another have been taken into custody.

The only remaining suspect at large is Gary Wayne Hunter, Jr.

He should be considered armed and dangerous and his whereabouts are currently unknown. If you know his location or come across him, contact 911 immediately.