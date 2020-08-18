Carl E. ‘Skinny’ Parmley, 83, Goodman, entered into rest on August 17, 2020 at his home, following a lengthy illness. Carl was born Feb. 4, 1937 in Stark City, one of

six children to Henry and Lucille (Ratliff) Parmley. He was a lifelong area resident and owned and operated a small engine repair business for many years. He had

coached little league baseball, girls softball and basketball; enjoyed watching St. Louis Cardinal Baseball; was a great story teller and enjoyed race cars and working on lawn mowers. Carl married Ruth (Sarratt) and she survives of the home. In addition to Ruth, Carl is survived by three children, Sheryl Saphore of Kihei,

Hawaii, Chip Parmley and wife, Shelley of Neosho and Angela Forsythe and husband, Frank of Goodman; two step sons, Ed Baker of Granby and Tim Baker of Joplin; three sisters, Ila Thompson and husband, Mike of Udall, Kansas, Mary Lowe and Dolly Gray and husband, Frank, all of Miami, Oklahoma; sister in law, Belva Parmley of Sarcoxie, Missouri and nine grandchildren. He is preceded in death by a son, Steve Parmley, grandson, Evan, his parents and two brothers.

Services will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 10 am at the Clark FuneralHome Chapel of Memories. Interment will be in the Howard Cemetery and serving as pallbearers will be Chip Parmley, Jace Parmley, Jimmy Parmley, Jerry

Parmley, Frank Gray, Ryan Lauderdale and Bob Laswell. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening at the funeral home from 5:30 to 7 pm.

Contributions in memory of Carl may be made to the Neosho R-5 Foundation, c/o

Clark Funeral Home, PO Box 66; Neosho, MO 64850.

