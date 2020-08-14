



The University of Missouri conferred multiple degrees to its spring 2020 graduates from Cooper County. Receiving degrees were:

BOONVILLE

Austin Jacob Andrews, Bachelor of Science in parks, recreation and sport; Makenna B. Carter, Bachelor of Science in health science; Bryce D. Fuemmeler, Bachelor of Arts in economics; Sierra Tayler Garrison, Bachelor of Science in agribusiness management; Mackenzie Layne Greis, Doctor of physical therapy; Evan W. Kahle, Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering; Jake Anthony Leverton, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Connor Bruce Loesing, Master of Health Administration; Jake McQuitty, Bachelor of Science in economics; Nicholas Sherman Nixon, Bachelor of Health Science; Julia E. Strawn, Bachelor of Science in elementary education.

PILOT GROVE

Isaac T. Lorenz, Bachelor of Science in plant sciences.