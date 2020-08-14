The owner of a $150,000 house in the Columbia School District would pay 54 cents more this year to support the district’s budget under the property tax rate proposed this week.

The Columbia Board of education in June approved the 2020-21 district budget, with spending of $250 million and revenues of $233 million in its operating fund. Local sources, property taxes, make up 64 percent of the revenue amount.

The proposed tax rate is $6.1007 per $100 of assessed valuation, introduced Wednesday in a meeting of the Columbia Board of Education Finance Committee.

It is .0019 cents higher than last year’s rate. The homeowner with a $150,000 residence would pay $1,738.70 to support the school district.

The difference relates to Proposition C, the 1-cent statewide sales tax for education, said Heather McArthur, district chief financial officer.

"The slight increase is based on the change in the Prop C rollback amount," McArthur said.

The district reduces the tax rate equal to half the Proposition C revenue. There may be an adjustment required to the tax rate after the final payment is received, she said.

Any changes will be presented at the public hearing at 7:30 a.m. Thursday at the school district administration building, 1818 W. Worley St.

The district won’t include in the tax rate 11 cents that had previously been authorized by voters.

"We feel it is important to note that even though we will be deficit spending this year, it was not the time to take those additional funds from the community during this uncertain time," McArthur said.

School officials are considering the trust community members have placed in the district in approving election issues, said school board member Teresa Maledy, chairwoman of the finance committee.

"We felt that we did have the necessary reserves to continue that voluntary rollback," Maledy said.

The economic burden many are facing from the COVID-19 pandemic was a big consideration, she said.

"It was very much part of the conversation," Maledy said.

