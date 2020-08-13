No single plan for reopening the schools is right for the entire state, Gov. Mike Parson told reporters Thursday in response to criticism by his November election opponent.

Parson’s opponent, State Auditor Nicole Galloway, during a Wednesday appearance in Mexico, took aim at Parson on the economy and what she said was his failure on establishing a statewide plan for opening schools.

"I don’t know where that comes from," Parson said. "It’s inaccurate. We put data out through (the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education). We released guidelines for reopening schools. We’ve met with school administrators. We’re getting information to schools."

Parson visited Columbia for an appearance at Socket Telecom to celebrate its receipt of a federal grant to expand high-speed internet services.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

While Parson defended how the state has guided schools, on Monday the Columbia Board of Education voted to adapt the plan developed by the state of Minnesota for its schools.

That plan bases how teaching will be provided — in class, online or a hybrid model combining both — on the rates of new cases. Missouri has not offered a similar model.

Under Columbia’s plan, the level of in-school instruction is based on COVID-19 infection numbers within the district over the previous 14 days.

Parson was asked if the Columbia plan might be applied statewide.

There’s no one-size-fits-all plan for Missouri, Parson said. The Columbia plan will be different from that of Kansas City and both will be different from what’s suitable for St. Louis.

"I think the schools have to decide that," Parson said. "It’s a diverse state. You’ve also got to trust the local elected officials to know what’s right for their communities."

In her appearance in Mexico, Galloway noted that many districts have pushed back opening dates or decided to begin the year with online instruction.

"We will never recover economically, we will never have schools open fully until we contain the spread of the virus," Galloway said. "Parson has not taken the steps necessary to contain the spread of the virus."

The grants for Socket Telecom awarded this month came from the federal CARES Act, passed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Columbia company received $442,395 from the Missouri Emergency Investment Program to construct a fiber network serving 176 households southwest of Ashland.

In all, Socket has $619,149 available in assistance to connect 447 homes through the program in Boone, Howard and Cole counties.

"We cannot move forward in this state without broadband," Parson said during the event.

The company is installing fiber in 29 markets around the state, said Chief Operating Officer Carson Coffman. It has installed more than 300 miles of fiber in the past 24 months.

"Now more than ever, we know how critical it is to provide high-speed internet service to the community," Coffman said.

rmckinney@columbiatribune.com

573-815-1719