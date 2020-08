Installation of a new sewer manhole that began Wednesday morning will result in a lane closure until 5 p.m. Thursday on North Ann Street between Amelia Street and Hinkson Avenue.

The northbound lane of North Ann Street will be closed and motorists will be directed to yield to southbound traffic with temporary traffic control devices, according to a Columbia Department of Public Works news release.

Motorists and pedestrians are asked to use caution in the work zone.